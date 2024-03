Polish and allied aircraft on high alert. Increased noise levels expected in southeastern Poland as military operations intensify.

Warsaw: Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Friday after Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in Polish airspace, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the Command said on the social media platform X.



The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine.

—Reuters