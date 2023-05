New Delhi: On Monday, Punjab National Bank (PNB) said that its standalone net profit for the quarter ending in December had decreased by 44 percent, to Rs 629 crore.

In the prior-year period, the state-owned bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,127 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, PNB reported a rise in income from October through December of 2022, from Rs 22,026 crore to Rs 25,722 crore.—Inputs from Agencies