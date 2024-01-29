PM Modi Urges Parents to Avoid Treating Children's Report Cards as Personal Achievements

In his recent Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction, PM Modi emphasizes the need for resilience in children, cautioning against parental pressure and unhealthy comparisons.

New Delhi: During an interaction, at his Pariksha Pe Charcha program Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of nurturing resilience in children to help them navigate the pressures of academics. He advised parents and teachers to work in addressing the challenges students face. Cautioned against viewing a childs report card as a personal visiting card.



"It is crucial to instill resilience in our children and assist them in dealing with pressure... We can't simply switch off pressure. Instead we must equip ourselves to handle any kind of pressure that comes our way " he stated.



Encouraging students to focus on their growth than competing with others PM Modi suggested making friends who are intelligent and hardworking. He warned against comparisons. Emphasized the significance of creating a positive learning environment.



https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1751843933737599378?



Expressing concern about parents comparing their children to others the Prime Minister stressed that each child has potential. He cautioned against turning a childs report card into an instrument for boasting as such practices can have consequences, for the childs future.



Addressing the stressors faced by students PM Modi identified three types; peer pressure, parental pressure and self imposed pressure.

He suggested that students should start with goals and gradually improve their performance to be well prepared for exams.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/pm-modi-engages-with-students-in-anticipation-of-pariksha-pe-charcha-session



Emphasizing the importance of educators Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of building connections, with students. He proposed that teachers go beyond the syllabus and establish relationships with students to offer support and guidance during times.



When asked about maintaining a lifestyle Prime Minister Modi advised against use of mobile phones and recommended giving priority to getting enough sleep. He emphasized the need for a body and mind advocating for a balance of nutrition, exercise and sufficient rest.



Considering the age Prime Minister Modi urged students to continue practicing writing skills since exams often require handwritten responses. He suggested allocating at 50% of study time to writing practice.



As the Pariksha Pe Charcha program reached its edition Prime Minister Modi described students as contributors to shaping Indias future. He highlighted their growing innovation. The event organized by the Ministry of Education garnered an estimated 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal indicating enthusiasm, among students.

This year the program held a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam, which has been actively involving students, parents and teachers for the six years. The program successfully adapted to the challenges presented by the Covid 19 pandemic.

—Input from Agencies