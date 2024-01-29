PM Modi Engages with Students in Anticipation of Pariksha Pe Charcha Session

Prime Minister Modi Inspires Students and Educators at Bharat Mandapam: An In-depth Look at the 7th Edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' a Transformative Event Focused on Easing Exam Stress and Embracing Learning Utsav.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in an interaction, with students and teachers at Bharat Mandapam in the capital on Monday as part of his 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.' The event showcased the tech projects created by students.



The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, scheduled for 11 am aims to connect with and provide insights to "exam warriors”. The students. The excitement surrounding the event is evident as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his enthusiasm on media. He eagerly mentioned that "#ExamWarriors, parents and teachers are ready and excited to welcome their mentor and friend PM @narendramodi ji. The level of anticipation and energy for #ParikshaPeCharcha is soaring."



'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a part of Prime Minister Modis initiative called 'Exam Warriors,' which focuses on creating a stress free environment for young minds.



During a press conference held on Sunday, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar shared insights about this program. He highlighted that due, to the COVID 19 pandemic the event has undergone format changes but has successfully continued for six years.

The 7th edition of the event has seen a 2.26 crore registrations, on the MyGov website. It is scheduled to take place on January 29 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.



Dr. Sarkar shared that the program will follow a town hall format and will accommodate around 3000 participants, including two students and one teacher from each State and Union Territory. Notably special guests at the event will include winners of the Kala Utsav competition and a hundred students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools.



Participants who have been selected through a multiple choice question (MCQ) competition on the MyGov website will receive a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit. The kit will include Prime Minister Modis book "Exam Warriors" in both Hindi and English languages along with a certificate.



The primary focus of this program remains to provide support to students in managing exam related stress. Additionally it aims to empower teachers and parents in navigating challenges associated with exam periods efficiently. This initiative has received enthusiasm across the nation as evident from the number of registrations, on the MyGov website.

