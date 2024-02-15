PM Modi to address 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme tomorrow, inaugurate development projects

Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stones for Key Projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme on February 16, at 11 AM via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Thursday.

During the programme, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore, added the statement.

The projects cater to several important sectors including Roads, Railways, Solar Energy, Power Transmission, Drinking water and Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate various National Highway projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan. The PM will also inaugurate 6-Lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass connecting Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with Udaipur-Shamlaji Section of NH-48 at Kaya village. This Bypass will help in decongesting Udaipur City. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects that will improve road infrastructure in Jhunjhunu, Abu road and Tonk districts of Rajasthan, as mentioned in the statement.

Strengthening the rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of eight important railway projects of Rajasthan worth around Rs 2,300 crore.

In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation important solar projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore in Rajasthan.

He will lay the foundation stone of the NLCIL Barsingsar Solar Project, a 300 MW Solar Power Project, to be established in the vicinity of Barsingsar Thermal Power Station at Bikaner District, Rajasthan, read the official statement.

The solar project will be set up with latest state of art technology with high-efficiency bifacial modules manufactured in India in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 300 MW Solar Power Project of NHPC LTD under CPSU Scheme Phase-II (Tranche -III), also to be developed at Bikaner Rajasthan. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 300 MW NTPC Green Energy Limited Nokhra Solar PV Project, developed in Bikaner Rajasthan.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2,100 crore in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 2,400 crore including projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, which aimed at strengthening the infrastructure to provide clean drinking water in Rajasthan.

He will dedicate to the nation Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant at Jodhpur. The bottling plant with state-of-the-art infrastructure and an automation system for operation and safety, will lead to employment generation and will cater to the LPG needs of lakhs of customers in the region.

The launch of these development projects in Rajasthan underscores the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to transform Rajasthan's infrastructure landscape and create opportunities for growth and development.

The programme will be organised at about 200 places across all districts of Rajasthan, with the main programme held at Jaipur. The state-wide programme will witness the participation of lakhs of beneficiaries of various government schemes. The programme will also be joined by Chief Minister Rajasthan, other Ministers of Rajasthan Government, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

—ANI