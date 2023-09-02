    Menu
    PM Modi expresses confidence people would support BJP in Cong-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and predicted victory for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

    The BJP's charge sheet ('arop patra') against the Chhattisgarh administration for alleged scams, looting, and atrocities against the state's population was released by Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Modi stated on X, "The deplorable condition of Chhattisgarh was exposed by the people's 'arop patra' against the administration. The BJP is dedicated to bringing the Dalits, tribals, and economically disadvantaged into the development process. The 'parivartan sankalp yatra' was unveiled in Rajasthan by BJP president J P Nadda.

    This prompted Modi to respond, "Not only the BJP, but people too, have opted to usher in a change in this country of the courageous in Rajasthan. I know that the people of the state would have even higher hopes after this parivartan sankalp yatra. Assembly elections are anticipated for both states in late November and early December.—Inputs from Agencies

