NIA chargesheets 5th accused in naxal Magadh Zone revival case

The chargesheet, submitted to a special court in Patna, Bihar, details his involvement in raising funds through levy collection from local businesses and his criminal activities.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted the fifth accused in the naxal Magadh zone revival case charging him of actively involved in propagating the banned organisation's violent ideology with the aim of motivating people to join it.

The anti-terror agency filed the supplementary chargesheet before a special court in Bihar's Patna on Monday. The accused, Anil Yadav alias Chhota Sandeep alias Mantu, a resident of Aurangabad district of Bihar, has been named in the chargesheet. Chhota Sandeep has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted four other accused in the case, registered on September 26 last year in connection with the attempts of the proscribed naxal outfit to revive naxalism in Bihar's Magadh zone.

NIA investigations had revealed that Chhota Sandeep, an active naxal member, was actively involved in propagating the banned organisation's violent ideology with the aim of motivating people to join it.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/indian-army-express-condolences-as-four-army-personnel-killed-in-j-k's-doda-encounter

The Central agency further said that Chhota Sandeep was also involved in raising funds through collection of levy from local brick kiln owners and local contractors, in collaboration with other chargesheeted accused, namely Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav, Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav alias Ankush.

"Investigations have also revealed past criminal records of Chhota Sandeep, with four cases registered against him in various police stations in the districts of Aurangabad and Gaya," said the NIA in a statement.

The accused had conducted a meeting in Mahi village, Aurangabad, on June 8 lSt year with the purpose of conspiring to collect levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities, mentions the NIA investigation, which have revealed a major conspiracy to destroy India's sovereignty and integrity.

—ANI