PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan's Grand Roadshow Sets the Stage for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: PM Modi and UAE President Lead Ahmedabad Roadshow, Showcasing Global Investment Opportunities

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Ahmedabad was infused with energy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spearheaded a vibrant roadshow ahead of the impending Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, set to kick off in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.



The Prime Minister, currently in his home state to partake in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and associated engagements, warmly received the UAE President upon his arrival at the airport before embarking on the dynamic roadshow.



The welcoming committee, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other dignitaries, greeted the UAE President, who was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor upon his arrival.



Ahmedabad residents turned out in substantial numbers to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi and the UAE President. Notable leaders like Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta are also expected to grace the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with their presence.



The summit, inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, will feature engagements with top global corporate leaders and an interactive session in GIFT City focused on the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.



The inception of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit dates back to 2003 under Modi's stewardship as the state's chief minister. This year's milestone tenth edition, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' commemorates "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success."



With 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, this year's summit will serve as a platform for the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region to spotlight investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.



An array of events, including seminars and conferences, will delve into globally pertinent subjects such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and the Transition towards Sustainability.



The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is showcasing companies' products fashioned through cutting-edge technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure take center stage among the trade show's focus sectors.



PM Modi extended the invitation to the UAE President during their meeting on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit on December 1 last year, paving the way for this significant rendezvous at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

