    PM Modi's Advice to CBSE Students: Take Board Exams in 'Happy and Stress-free Manner'

    New Delhi: Appear for CBSE board examinations in a "happy and stress-free manner", Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Saturday.

    Describing those appearing for the classes X and XII board examinations as "exam warriors", he said months of hardwork and preparation will "surely lead to great things".

    "As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner," the prime minister tweeted.

    Nearly 18.89 lakh candidates are appearing for Class X exams and 12.06 lakh for Class XII examinations.

