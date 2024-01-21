Plane crashed in Afghanistan is not Indian, says DGCA

DGCA dispels misinformation surrounding the recent plane crash in Afghanistan. Contrary to initial reports, the crashed aircraft is confirmed to be a Moroccan-registered DF 10, ruling out Indian involvement.

Kabul: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially refuted speculations, about the identity of the passenger plane that crashed in the Topkhana mountains of Afghanistan.



Contrary to reports in media the DGCA has verified that the crashed aircraft is not an Indian Scheduled Aircraft or a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. According to the body the airplane in question is a Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft.



In response, to this situation the DGCA stated, "The unfortunate plane crash that just occurred in Afghanistan is not a Scheduled Aircraft or a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is an aircraft registered in Morocco. We are waiting for details " as reported by news agency ANI.



This clarification comes after confusion caused by media reports falsely identifying the crashed plane as Indian. The DGCAs confirmation now brings clarity to the incident. Highlights the registration of the involved aircraft.