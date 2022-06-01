Patna HC Asks Bihar Police To File Affidavit On Use Of Fake SIM Cards In State

Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Bihar police to file an affidavit on the use of fake SIM cards in the state. It was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) where the complainant has pointed out several cases of cyber crime and financial frauds. Bihar police has given the charge of investigation to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). During investigation, the EOW scanned the FIRs registered in different police stations across the state and found more than 600 fake SIM card users. “A maximum of 325 fake SIM card users have appeared in Patna district. An FIR registered in Patliputra colony police station has the names of 292 fake users,” said an official of EOW.

Besides Patna, 29 FIRs related to fake SIM card users have been filed in Rohtas, 30 in Nawada, 25 in Muzaffarpur and 35 in Madhubani district. “We have demanded detailed reports from mobile phone service provider companies about the names of users. Following that we will take action against persons who are involved in the fraud,” he said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that common people, criminals, liquor mafias and Naxal groups frequently obtain fake SIM cards to execute crimes. Besides, cases related to financial frauds take place through fake SIM cards,” he said.—IANS