Pathaan's first weekend grosses Rs 542 crore worldwide

Mumbai: The spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, "Pathaan," made Rs 542 crore in just five days, making it the "biggest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi film.

The five-day Republic Day weekend brought in an additional Rs 60.75 crore nett for "Pathaan" in India (Hindi: Rs 58.5 crore, all dubbed versions: Rs 2.25 crore), bringing the total India gross to Rs 70 crore, as reported by Yash Raj Films (YRF). With today's Rs 42 crore in overseas gross, the film has earned a grand total of Rs 112 crore in its fourth day of release.

Siddharth Anand's film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has earned Rs 207.2 crore from markets outside of India.—Inputs from Agencies