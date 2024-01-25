Paper books are better than e-books

NO

Easy to read

E-books can be read anywhere, any- time on one's smartphone. As long as one does not over-indulge and suffer from the adverse effects of prolonged screen time, e-books are great.



Eco-friendly

With e-books you can carry a whole library in your pocket and adjust the font size to make reading easier on your eyes. They also contribute to reducing deforestation, one very important flip side to paper books. Addition- ally, e-books can trans- late any text into the



YES

Always available

E-books require electronic devices and Internet connectivity which may not be available to everyone. Paper books do not cause unnecessary eye strain whereas e-books require readers to stare at the screen for a long time, caus- ing eye irritations and dryness.



Unlike e-books, paper books don't cause eye strain, work without batter- ies or the Internet, help better com- prehension and retention. Most im- portant, paper books are truly owned -we can share, resell and pass them on, giving them longevity and value that e-books lack.



Printed books hold an unparalleled allure, offering a tactile and sensory richness ab- sent in e-books. The rustle of pages, the earthy scent of paper and the absence of a digital glare create a more immersive reading atmosphere.



Emotional connect

The emotive resonance of a paper book, embodying a connection to literary heritage, stands as a testament to the enduring supremacy of the traditional over its ephemeral electronic counter- part. The allure of paper books persists as an irreplaceable aesthetic and tac- tile experience. The palpable sensation of turning each page, the faint rustle of paper beneath one's fingertips and the distinct scent of printing ink evoke a sense of nostalgia.



—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout