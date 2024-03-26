Pakistan: Five Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five Chinese engineers fall victim to a brutal suicide attack while en route to Dasu. The explosive encounter raises concerns over the safety of foreign nationals and the escalating violence in the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan]: Five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack in Besham city in Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported, citing the police.

Malakand's Deputy Inspector General of Police said that the attackers hit their explosive-filled car into the vehicle in which the Chinese nationals were travelling.

The Chinese nationals were reportedly, engineers who were going to Dasu camp from Islamabad.

The driver of the car sustained injuries in the attack and has been moved to a local hospital, police said.

Reuters has reported, citing Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, that five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver have been killed in the attack.

Notably, Dasu town is the site of a major dam and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.

—ANI