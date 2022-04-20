Pakistan has stake in Afghan peace process US

Washington: The US has acknowledged Pakistan's stake in Afghan peace process, saying it has encouraged Islamabad in facilitating peace talks between Afghan government and the Taliban. "We have long encouraged Pakistan to support (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani's reconciliation efforts. We remain in support and in contact with President Ghani on these matters as well as certainly countries like Pakistan who have a stake in the outcome," the State Department Spokesperson, Jen Psaki, told reporters. Responding to questions, Psaki said the US has seen comments about talks between the Taliban and the Afghan Government, but does not has any confirmation of it. "We certainly remain supportive of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process whereby the Taliban and the Afghans engaged in talks toward a settlement to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan. We don't have confirmation of the talks," she said. PTI