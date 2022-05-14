Oscars 2023: Academy announces Telecast And Nomination Dates

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Washington: The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday. According to Variety, the Academy Awards will be held in March for the second year in a row, with the previous year's presentation taking place on March 27.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in more than 200 territories worldwide. The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Academy Awards is November 15.

On December 12, preliminary voting will commence, and the shortlists will be announced on December 21. The eligibility period will end on December 31, and nominees will be voted on between January 12 and January 17, 2023. The nominees will be announced on January 24, 2023, and the final vote will take place between March 2 and March 7, 2023, as per Variety. Hollywood is still recovering from the 2022 Academy Awards, which may have been the most controversial to date in light of Will Smith memorably slapping Chris Rock on stage before winning best actor for his role in "King Richard" just seconds later.

Here are the key dates for the 2022 Oscar season

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 General entry categories submission deadline

Saturday, November 19 Governors Awards

Monday, December 12 Preliminary voting begins 9 am.

Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Wednesday, December 21 Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Saturday, December 31 Eligibility period ends Saturday

Thursday, January 12, 2023 Nominations voting begins 9 a.m.

January 17, 2023 Nominations voting ends 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24 Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 13 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Thursday, March 2 Finals voting begins 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7 Final voting ends 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 95th Annual Academy Awards

Will Smith has recently resigned from the Academy, which has additionally banned the actor from attending its events for 10 years.—ANI