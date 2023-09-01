Optiemus, Corning To Manufacture Finished Cover Glass Parts For Mobiles In India

New Delhi: Homegrown Optiemus Infracom Limited and US-based Corning International Corporation on Friday announced a joint venture to set up India’s first manufacturing facility for producing high-quality finished cover glass parts for the mobile consumer electronics industry.

As part of the joint venture, the companies strategically aim to set up a world-class manufacturing facility in India, powered by cutting-edge technologies and processes.

The collaboration will pave the way for the manufacturing of “Make in India” finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices, and other cover glass applications, to meet the needs of next-generation mobile consumer electronic devices.

“We are committed to make available world-class high-quality products for global and local brands. Embarking on this new journey, we intend to emerge as one of the top manufacturers of finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices in the next five years,” said Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus.

The joint venture will also contribute significantly to the creation of jobs and skill development within India’s thriving technology sector.

Optiemus Group is a high-performance telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise headquartered in India with nearly three decades of experience across telecommunications, technology and manufacturing.

Corning International Corporation produces glass and ceramics products. The company offers display glass, optical fiber, cable, diesel filters, and ceramic substrates. —IANS