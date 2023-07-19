Opposition alliance built on negativity; NDA will bag more than 50 per cent votes: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the new opposition front, saying that alliances based on negativity had never succeeded and predicting that the NDA would win a third consecutive term with more than 50% of the vote.

At a gathering of the 39 parties that make up the NDA, Modi reflected on the party's recent quarter-century in power and credited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current group leader L K Advani.

Veteran politicians like Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Yadav, Ajit Singh, George Fernandes, and Ram Vilas Paswan were cited by Modi as sources of NDA strength.—Inputs from Agencies