One Person Washed Away In Alaknanda River, Search Underway

Chamoli: A person working on a bridge was washed away in the Alaknanda river, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, SDRF is conducting search operations in the river. As per information, the bridge was constructed for the ongoing masterplan works in Badrinath Dham. “Due to flowing of temporary bridge in Badrinath Dham, a person working in the bridge has been washed away in the strong current of Alaknanda river, SDRF is conducting search operation in the river. This bridge was constructed for the ongoing masterplan works in Badrinath Dham,” Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramendra Dobal said. —ANI