On Yamuna Expressway two buses collide, killing three and injuring 10

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sunday morning, at least three persons were killed and ten others were injured after two buses collided on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer stated that they received a PCR call about the accident at approximately 5:30 a.m.

One bus was travelling to Delhi from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, while the other was travelling to the Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

"Both bus drivers lost control of their vehicles, resulting in a collision. A police squad was dispatched to the scene in response to the report. All of the injured were rushed to the Yatharth Hospital and the district government hospital in Greater Noida, where three of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. "Ten others were receiving medical care," the police officer stated.

The police reported that both automobiles have been impounded. In this regard, a case of reckless and careless driving has been filed at Police Station Knowledge Park. Additional information was awaited.

(Inputs from Agencies)