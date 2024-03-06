On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, 'Devara' makers unveil her new poster

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday brings excitement as 'Devara' reveals a stunning poster of her character 'Thangam'. Additionally, updates on her upcoming projects, including 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', intensify anticipation.

Mumbai: On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the makers of her upcoming film 'Devara' unveiled a new poster of her character 'Thangam'.



She looked ethereal in a saree as she stood gracefully beside a tree. She can be seen elevating her ethnic look with a red bindi and stunning jewellery.

"Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday," a post read on the Instagram account of Devara film.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Can't wait to be back on set (red heart emoji)."



Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.



NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan are also a part of the film.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. It's a sports drama.



The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.



In May last year, after the film's completion Janhvi penned a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the whole team."2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi.. I thought I'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we've been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you'll.



"And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You'll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you'll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle," she wrote.



Heaping praises on Sharan (director), Janhvi added, "@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it's been, I know she has been a gift to me that's meant more than even I'm being able to realise at this point. @rajkummar_rao I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius.You added magic to our film."



"My team @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute @priyanka.s.borkar on and off set support lol. @sheetal_f_khan @tanvichemburkar."She also thanked Karan for believing in her. @karanjohar I hope we've made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972 . In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. Every act of creation is first an act of destruction". It's safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can't wait for you guys to see it," she wrote.



'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be out in theatres in April.

—ANI