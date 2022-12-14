On 'Ride Slow,' Mumbai rapper Kidshot collaborates with Delhi's Raga

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Mumbai-based rapper Kidshot, who is known for his helicopter flow, a fast-paced rap style, has worked with Delhi's Raga for 'Ride Slow,' a tune from a seven-song EP titled 'All Stars', which is slated to be released in January 2023.

In 2019, Kidshot appeared in the film "Gully Boy." The objective of this EP, according to the rapper, is to demonstrate the togetherness of India's rappers through hip-hop. The EP features some of the most prominent musicians from all of India's major cities.

On his most recent hit, 'Ride Slow,' he told IANS: ""Ride slow" is a departure from my rap style and my comfort zone. It's a club banger that has received widespread acclaim. Every time I strive to be more lyrical and use more intricate bars, but this time I wanted to encourage people to groove, and we accomplished that. Excited to perform it live! It will be ignited, and Raga's verse is the icing on the cake."

"Excellent collaboration with Raga... We've been in the scene for a decade, during which time there was no hip-hop in the United States. In essence, we were doing it on our own, working hard to reach new audiences. The only difference was that I did it in Mumbai, whereas Raga did it in Delhi. With this partnership, we are bringing Mumbai and Delhi closer together. And one day, everyone will understand how famous this collaboration is "He reached a conclusion.

