Ola Electric launches entry level e-scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999

New Delhi: Ola Electric's new entry-level electric scooter, the S1X, was released on Tuesday at an initial price of Rs 79,999, ramping up the company's competition with scooters powered by conventional engines.

In addition, four electric motorcycles that will be available by the year 2024 were displayed.

At a client event hosted at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), business founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the release of three models of the new S1X electric scooter: the S1X (with a 2kwh battery), the S1X with a 3kwh battery, and the S1X+, also with a 3kwh battery, but with more connected features.—Inputs from Agencies