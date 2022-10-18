Odisha becoming industry hub: CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): On Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that Odisha is in a "take-off" phase and will experience rapid growth over the next decade.

Speaking to investors in Hyderabad, he stated, "On the strength of our abundant natural resources, competent human resources, and stable governance, Odisha is emerging as a top destination for industry and investment."

Noting that the majority of the top Indian IT businesses have built their centres in Bhubaneswar, he stated that the state government is also continuously supporting the city's start-up ecosystem.

Patnaik said that Odisha is among the top states in India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been designated a "achiever" in the newly issued "Ease of Doing Business" rankings.

The Chief Minister continued, "It is inspirational to observe the change of this city (Bhubaneswar) over the last several decades into a key destination for technology, pharma, and manufacturing. I am here to encourage you all to Odisha and be a part of our progress."

He encouraged the investors to attend the 'Make in Odisha' summit, which will be held from November 30 to December 4 in Bhubaneswar.

He stated that the conclave is a platform for Odisha to demonstrate its growth story and what the state has to offer to investors from around the world.

Patnaik remarked, "It is a forum for industry leaders and thought-leaders to discuss the future outlook of various industrial sectors, and Odisha is dedicated to providing an ecosystem for job-linked industrial growth."

In addition, the Prime Minister guaranteed the investors that his administration will provide the "greatest incentives" in the nation to promote economic prospects.

Come invest in Odisha and work with us to usher in a new industrial age in Odisha, he ended.

Earlier in the day, he met with the leaders and senior executives of 21 industries, including those in the IT, pharmaceuticals, food processing, energy, real estate, cement, healthcare, and logistics industries.

