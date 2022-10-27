October 26 commemorates Indian Army and local sacrifices for J&K freedom

Srinagar (The Hawk): Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir signed the instrument of accession on October 26, 1947, and the Indian Army landed here to expel the tribal invaders soon after.

The day has been recognised by the J&K government as the accession day and is a national holiday since 2020.

The first Governor General of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, referred to the union of the former Jammu and Kashmir state with the newly created Pakistan as "the unfinished task of partition" after the subcontinent was divided on August 15, 1947, creating the independent nations of India and Pakistan.

Pakistan invaded J&K with members of the Waziristani Afridi tribe in order to accomplish its goal.

It was carefully arranged that the tribal attackers would take the loot and Pakistan would take the territory.

Like vultures on a dead animal, the tribal people of Kashmir flocked there. One to ten men outnumbered the Maharaja's troops. The invading tribals robbed, raped, and plunder like any barbarian invader would do despite the first resistance, but it was ineffective.

From day one, the people of Kashmir had understood their intentions, and they fought alongside the Indian Army to expel the invaders.

Kashmiris' resistance to the tribal invasion is demonstrated by the fact that more than 6,000 of them died battling the invaders.

On October 27, 1947, the first Indian Air Force sortie touched down at the Srinagar airport, and the soldiers thereafter entered the city.

The fight of Shalteng, which took place on the outskirts of Srinagar, was one of the biggest conflicts the army engaged in with the tribal people.

Maharaja Hari Singh had departed the Valley after the tribals damaged the Mohra Power Station and cut off the electricity to the palace and Srinagar city. The tribals killed the engineer who was in charge there.

The Poonch district revolt, which the Maharaja was also dealing with, was also being discreetly encouraged from the other side of the border.

More than 1,000 troops are said to have died chasing the tribal people away.

Tribals who had been uprooted from Srinagar's outskirts were unable to establish themselves until they crossed the Kohala Bridge over the Jhelum River into regions that are currently occupied by Pakistan.

The local population served as the Indian army's eyes and ears, and they used various means to vent their rage at the invading tribes.

In the Valley, where residents organised small resistance organisations against the invaders, this cry could be heard everywhere: "Hamlawar Khabardar Hum Kashmiri Hain Tayar (Invaders beware, we are ready to battle you out).

Although broad peace had been achieved by the beginning of September 1947, the invasion was resisted until 1948.

In 1948, the UN dispatched a team of observers to J&K to monitor the line of cease-fire between Pakistan and India. Finally, this line was used as the de facto boundary known as the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army displayed exemplary gallantry in their combat against the tribals, resulting in the deaths of 1,103 troops from all ranks.

During the J&K Operations of 1947–1948, the Indian army received 3 twin Vir Chakra awards, 284 Vir Chakra awards, 47 Maha Vir Chakra awards, and 5 Param Vir Chakra awards.

The Indian Army lost 76 officers, 31 JCOs, and 996 other ranks throughout the protracted combat, for a total of 1103.

The army's and the residents' sacrifices allowed Jammu and Kashmir to finally achieve its independence.

