Obama meets Muslim leaders, discusses extremism challenge

Washington: US President Barack Obama met Muslim leaders and discussed a host of issues with them including the efforts required to combat the dreaded IS and its "horrific" acts of terrorism. "The President discussed the need to continue countering ISIL and other groups that commit horrific acts of violence, purportedly in the name of Islam," the White House said yesterday. Noting the remarkable contributions of Muslim Americans to the US, Obama encouraged the participants to remain civically engaged in their communities. He said he looked forward for additional opportunities to continue such discussions. Obama appreciated the participants for their work and for coming together to offer views on important issues. He said regular interactions with different communities provided him with valuable insights and feedback. Among the topics of discussion were the community's efforts and partnerships with the government on a range of domestic issues such as the Affordable Care Act, issues of anti-Muslim violence and discrimination, the 21st Century Policing Task Force, and the upcoming White House Summit on Countering Violence Extremism, the White House said. Obama reaffirmed his administration's commitment to safeguarding civil rights through hate crimes prosecutions and civil enforcement actions. PTI