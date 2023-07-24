NSA Ajit Doval bats for collective steps to overcome cybersecurity challenges

New Delhi: Ajit Doval, the national security adviser, spoke at the Friends of BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Monday, where he urged participants to work together to address threats to cybersecurity. He emphasised that the introduction of disruptive technologies like AI, Big Data, and the Internet of Things will dramatically raise the severity of cyber dangers.

Officials say he also brought attention to the ways in which cybercriminals and terrorists are connected through the use of the internet for activities such as fundraising, money laundering, radicalization, lone-actor attacks, recruitment, and encrypted communication.

Doval pointed out that because of their familiarity with technology and their openness to ideas, young people are especially vulnerable to radicalization through the use of social media platforms. They said that the topic of cybersecurity was covered at length at the meeting.—Inputs from Agencies