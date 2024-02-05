Northeast developing due to stable govt, able leadership : G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy praises the stable government led by PM Narendra Modi for bringing development to the Northeast, highlighting the shift from annual changes in chief ministers due to political instability

New Delhi : Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said that the Northeast, which used to have a new chief minister every year due to "political instability," is now developing due to a "stable government" and "able" leadership.



He asserted that "without a stable government," a country or a state "can't be developed.".

Without naming anyone, he further said, "10 years ago, every year there used to be a new Chief Minister in Northeast, there was political instability. People from Delhi (government at the Centre) kept changing the CMs of Northeast".



The remarks were made by the minister while attending 'North East Sammelan' at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the National Capital on Sunday.



"In 10 years, a stable government was formed in Delhi as per the democratic system and therefore stable govts were formed in the Northeast as well. Without a stable govt, a country or state can't be developed," the minister said.



The remarks came amid the ongoing ethnic unrest that started back in May 2023 in the BJP-ruled state of Manipur.



"Today because of a stable govt and able leadership, India is developing, and because of a stable govt, the Northeast is also developing," he added.



Before the start of the programme, the minister paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In a post on X on Sunday, Reddy said, "Before the start of the 'North East Sammelan', paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi."



Home Minister Amit Shah, during his address to the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council in Meghalay's capital Shillong in January, said that there was a "73 per cent reduction" in violent incidents in the Northeast during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.



Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, told ANI on Saturday, "PM Modi always said that India will not develop until the North East is developed".



The North Eastern Region is made up of eight states and is the country's easternmost region. The states are: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

—ANI