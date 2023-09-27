    Menu
    No timeline for finalising report on simultaneous polls: Law Commission chairman

    Nidhi Khurana
    September27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said on Wednesday that work is still ongoing on the topic of simultaneous polls and that no timetable has been provided for finalising a report on it.

    He added that the reports on the POCSO Act and online FIRs have been completed and submitted to the law ministry.

    There is ongoing effort towards holding elections at the same time. The report is still in its preliminary stages. Justice (retired) Awasthi, former chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, told reporters: "There is no timeline for finalising it."—Inputs from Agencies

