Nitin Desai, man with magical touch and grand vision, found hanging; his firm defaulted on loan

Mumbai: The body of Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a renowned art director who designed elaborate sets for films like "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Lagaan" and the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati," was discovered hanging on Wednesday at his studio in Karjat, a suburb of Mumbai.

On August 2, the world lost an award-winning art director and production designer whose ingenious works in countless Bollywood blockbusters left fans gasping.

Last week, Desai's company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, filed an insolvency petition in a bankruptcy court after it was discovered that it had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to a financial creditor.—Inputs fromAgencies