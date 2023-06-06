NIRF-2023: IIM Kashipur Ranks Among Top 20 Indian Management Schools In India

Kashipur (The Hawk): IIM Kashipur, the leading Indian management institute, has secured 19th rank among the top 50 Management Institutes/Colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 ranking released by the Ministry of Education. IIM Kashipur has also become the only IIM to get into the Top 50 in NIRF- ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) quotient, leaving behind other IIMs.

Among other institutes in India, the top position was occupied by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmadabad. IIM Bangalore was at the second position, followed by IIM Kozhikode at the third position. Over 8,600 colleges participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.

Prof. Mala Srivastava, Dean of Academics, IIM Kashipur, said, "We are striving to improve the quality of teaching, learning and research at the institute. We rose from 33rd place in the NIRF rating in 2021 to 19th place in 2023. I have faith that the institute will continue to perform better across all the parameters in the years to come as it strives to rank among India's top 10 Management Institutes. We credit this success to the institute's improved perception in terms of research, placement opportunities, and learning environment."

The NIRF 2023 ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups parameters such as teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, perception.

Last month, IIM Kashipur held its 10th Convocation on campus for its flagship two-year MBA (2021-2023 batch), MBA Analytics, Executive MBA, and doctoral students. The Institute awarded degrees to a total of 353 students, including 9 doctoral scholars and 344 MBA graduates (260 two-year MBA students, 58 MBA (Analytics) students, and 26 Executive MBA students).