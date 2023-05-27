    Menu
    NIA petitions Delhi HC for death punishment for Yasin Malik in terror funding case

    May27/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) appealed the trial court's decision to give separatist leader Yasin Malik a life sentence in a terror funding case by petitioning the Delhi High Court for Yasin Malik's execution.

    On May 29, Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh will hear the agency's petition.

    On May 24, 2022, a trial court here found Malik, the leader of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), guilty of multiple charges under the severe Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sentenced him to life in jail.—Inputs from Agencies

