New generation should get a chance to lead the show, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Amid the suspense over the CM face, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday gave a stunning statement and said that the new generation should get a chance to lead the show.

Gehlot, who is in Jaisalmer to offer his prayers at Tanot Mata Temple, made the statement while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, as Gehlot was in Jaisalmer on Sunday, a few MLAs from his camp are reportedly attending a meeting called by state minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Sources said that the meeting has been convened to decide the next course of action which Gehlot camp needs to take if Pilot becomes the CM.

Those present at Dhariwal's residence include State ministers Mahesh Joshi, Shakuntala Rawat and MLAs Danish Abrar, Mahendra Choudhary, Alok Beniwal.

Sources said tents have been ordered at Dhariwal's residence.

However, Gehlot, from his statement, has proved that he stands different from this group and wants to promote the young leadership.

He shall return to Jaipur in the evening when a CLP meeting has been scheduled at his residence at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, another candidate CP Joshi has maintained a silence in the entire matter.

—IANS