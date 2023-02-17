Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets I&B minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting for the Union, met with Ted Sarandos, the Chief Executive Officer of Netflix, on Friday. They talked about how the country's creative economy is growing.

Throughout the course of their conversation, Thakur brought up the fact that India has recently established itself as a centre for the production of content and post-production work thanks to the abilities of its citizens.

"Pleasure meeting you Mr Ted Sarandos @netflix, best wishes on your new role! India has emerged as a content & post production hub backed by talent; Our original content is being dubbed globally. Look forward to the story of India & Indians expanding even further across the world," Thakur tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies