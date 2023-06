New Delhi: The renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society at the Teen Murti Bhavan prompting sharp reactions from the Congress.

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, lived in Teen Murti Bhavan.

The Culture Ministry said on Friday that the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) had decided to alter its name during a special meeting.—Inputs from Agencies