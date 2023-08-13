NCERT Forms Committee To Develop School Syllabus, Textbooks For Classes 3-12

New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has set up a high-power committee under the Chairpersonship of M. C. Pant, Chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and Co-Chairperson Prof. Manjul Bhargava, Princeton University for The National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) to develop the school syllabus, textbooks and study materials for Classes 3-12.

As per the Notification of NCERT dated 21st July, "As a follow-up of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), development of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE 2023) was initiated with the constitution of National Steering Committee vide MOE OM No. 11-2/2019 dated September 21, 2021." The NCF-SE is now in the advanced stages of development and shall act as the reference point and guiding roadmap for the syllabus and textbook developers for School Education all over the Country, it said. "In this context, a High-Powered Committee, the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) is empowered to develop the school syllabus and textbooks and teaching learning materials for Classes 3-12," NCERT notification said.

The other Members of the High Power Committee are Dr Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, Shankar Mahadevan, Music Maestro, Mumbai and Ranjana Arora, NCERT, Member Secretary.

The term and reference of the committee are that the textbooks and other teaching learning materials will cover all curricular areas and the subjects within, that are part of the NCF-SE, as also their support materials such as teacher handbooks.

"The textbooks and other teaching learning materials developed and finalized by the NSTC shall be published and distributed by the NCERT," the notification said.

NCERT notification further added that The NSTC will be assisted by 'Curricular Area Groups' (CAGs) to develop textbooks and other teaching learning materials for each of the subjects included in the syllabus. The Chairperson and Co-chairperson of NSTC will constitute the CAGS with appropriate experts and with the support of NCERT. The NSTC will be free to invite other experts for advice, consultation, and support as and when required.

"The NSTC will be assisted by a Programme Office set up by the NCERT and NCERT shall provide all necessary expertise and support as per the needs of the NSTC." the notification added.

A few members of the National Steering Committee, and the Mandate Group for the 'National Curriculum Frameworks', and other relevant experts, shall be drawn to form the 'NCF Oversight Committee' (NOC)," the notification said.

The NCERT notification further said that the NOC will facilitate rigorous connection of the textbooks and LTMs being developed as a follow-up of NCF-SE including detailed orientation to NSTC and all the CAGs on the NCF-SE and subsequent engagement throughout the development process as required. The members of the NOC are being notified separately. —ANI