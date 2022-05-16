Nayanthara's 'O2' teaser promises a pulsating thriller

The teaser appears to be intriguing, as it establishes the genre well, with interesting aspects.

Hyderabad: Nayanthara, who is known for her female-oriented films, is back with another one titled 'O2.' The thriller's teaser is now out and it looks promising.

'O2' is written and directed by GS Viknesh and will be out on Disney+ Hotstar as a direct digital release. The teaser for the thriller was released on Monday, by the OTT platform which acquired the premiere rights to the thriller.

The teaser appears to be intriguing, as it establishes the genre well, with interesting aspects. It shows Nayanthara and others in a bus that crashes into a deep valley on a rainy night, where there is insufficient oxygen to survive. The story revolves around how they handle the situation.

In this film, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Ritvick plays a pivotal role. The music for this film was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and will be released soon in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.—IANS