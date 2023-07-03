National Swimming Championships: Olympian Manna Patel Breaks Record In Women's 100 M Backstroke Event

Hyderabad: It was a record-breaking day two of the National Swimming Championships being held in Hyderabad as Olympian Maana Patel was among the swimmers who established new records on Sunday.

Maana Patel made a new national record in women's 100 m backstroke event. Lineysha AK also set a new record in the women's 200m breaststroke event creates a New NR of 1:03.48 in the Women's 100m Backstroke Event. Meanwhile, Lineysha A.K. also sets a new NR of 2:37.35 in Women's 200m Breaststroke Event! Well done GIRLS!," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Swimmer Nina Venkatesh also bettered her national record twice a day in the women's 50m butterfly event. "New National Record at National Swimming Championships 2023, being held in Hyderabad Nina Venkatesh clocks a time of 28.01 in Women's 50m Butterfly Event heats, thereby creating a new NR," tweeted SAI Media.

Hours later, Venkatesh broke her own record.

"Nina Venkatesh does it again, betters her NR at the National Swimming Championships Setting the new national record for 2nd time in the day, Nina sets an NR time of 27.74 in the Women's 50m Butterfly Event! Many congratulations," added SAI Media's tweet. The National Swimming Championships started on Sunday and will go on till July 5. The national swimming championships, now in its 76th edition, will see men's and women's competitions in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. Freestyle, medley and mixed team relays are also part of the programme. The swimming nationals have also been approved as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics by World Aquatics, as per Olympics.com.

Indian swimmers will have their last chance for qualifying in the Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou, China later this year. The period to achieve qualification standards for individual swimming events at the Paris 2024 Olympics began in March and will conclude on June 23, 2024. —ANI