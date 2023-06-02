National Seminar On 'India's Internal Threats And The Role Of Security Forces'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School of Open Learning(USOL), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organized today a one-day national seminar on “India’s Internal Security Threats and the Role of Security Forces: An Emerging Security Perspective” at the university ICSSR Complex. The Chairperson of USOL, Prof Neeru gave a welcomed address and briefly spoke on the relevance of the theme in the face of the various challenges such as communal violence, religious disharmony, language discords, and terrorism etc. posing a big challenge to the country’s internal security.

As a keynoter, Lt. General (retired) and a sitting UPSC member, Raj Shukla gave a very elaborate and wide-angled talk on India’s security challenges, both external and internal, highlighting such key issues related to national security as health, cyber, artificial intelligence, technological tsunami and economic efficiency and many more. An expert on military and strategic affairs, with a long field exposure of the varied postings across the country, Mr Shukla invoked and advocated the Chanakya-niti, a blend of the Shastra(weapon) and Shaastra (scriptures), as major guiding principles in the matters of security issues/concerns and also called upon the academia and the universities of the nation to equip and advance themselves on the issues related to national security research and innovation.

The guest of honour and Honorary Director of ICSSR, Prof Sanjay Kaushik expressed his happiness for providing the venue to host the event that aimed at addressing the issues of national security as an issue of utmost importance. About forty research papers were presented in the two technical sessions.

Dr Jaskaran Singh and Dr Kamal Sandhu as convener and co-convener of the event. Three technical sessions were held in the seminar which were chaired by Prof. Parveen Sharda, Prof. Simrat Kahlon and Prof. Harsh Gandhar. Valedictory session was chaired by Prof. Anju Suri, Dean faculty of Arts, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Prof Manju Gera proposed a vote of thanks towards the end.