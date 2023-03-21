National Gallery Of Modern Art Organizes A Painting & Pottery Workshop On The Occasion Of 'World Down Syndrome Day'

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, the National Gallery of Modern Art has organized a Painting & Pottery workshop today at its premises in New Delhi today.

Director NGMA, Smt. Temsunaro Jamir Tripathi interacted with the participants and their parents. She addressed the gathering and said that the Gallery is organizing events and exclusively curated shows for the differently abled children. Further, she said that NGMA is actively involving civil society for public awareness and establishing a voice for people with special needs, such as "Autism Week '' and sign-language tours. These events align with the revised definition of museums: “Open to the public, accessible and inclusive, museums foster diversity and sustainability”.

The workshop will give a platform to express themselves creatively and showcase their abilities and ideas. The pottery session is guided by Gurugram based Shaurya Mehrotra, potter and artist with down syndrome.