National film festival in J-K from June 15-20

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever national film festival will be held from June 15-20 and the event will highlight films, music and a creative ecosystem, an official spokesman said here on Sunday.

The National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (NFFJK) is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council in association with the National Film Development Corporation in Srinagar, he said.

Indian filmmakers and music producers, besides artists, have been invited to submit their original films fiction, documentary, over the top (OTT) or short films and music videos. Over 40 awards will be given under three broad categories -- feature films, non-feature films and music videos. Entries for participation will close on May 16, he said.

The event is being organised to recognise Indian talent in music, feature, short films, documentary and filmmaking, besides providing opportunities to connect to the sparsely located film-making community in Jammu and Kashmir through networking and collaborative projects, the spokesman said.—PTI