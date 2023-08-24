National Awards: 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

New Delhi: On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the best actress award for their performances in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Mimi," respectively, while the Hindi film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" got the best feature film award. The Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)" starred South Indian superstar Allu Arjun.

Director Ketan Mehta, who presided over the 11-person jury, revealed the winners of the 2021 National Awards.

Nikhil Mahajan of the Marathi film "Godavari" won the National Film Award for best director.—Inputs from Agencies