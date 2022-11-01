Narela factory fire claims 2 lives; 3 people are saved

New Delhi (The Hawk): Tuesday morning, a large fire broke out in a footwear factory in Outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, leaving two people dead and numerous others hurt. While 3–4 individuals were rescued, according to Delhi Fire Services authorities, they believe that another 2-3 persons are trapped inside the structure.

Around 9.30 am, the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident, and 10 fire tenders immediately arrived. "We extricated 3–4 persons from the structure. The teams contained the fire because it was in a factory. The DFS director, Atul Garg, stated that it is believed that 1-2 persons are still still inside the structure.

The injured were taken to the hospital and are stable, according to the police.

There were two fatalities. We are establishing who they are. In the factory, the victims were at work. The fire was put out by the fire departments. However, the factory's use of plastic and rubber leaves smoke behind, according to Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North).

(Inputs from Agencies)