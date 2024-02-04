Namibia Mourns the Passing of President Hage Geingob at 82 - A Legacy of Leadership and Struggle Comes to an End.

Windhoek [Namibia]: Namibian President Hage Geingob, aged 82 has sadly passed away after a month battle with cancer as reported by Al Jazeera on Sunday. The news of his cancer treatment had been shared just a month ago.



According to Acting President Nangolo Mbumbas statement on Geingobs Facebook page the President took his last breath at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek surrounded by his wife and children. Mbumba paid tribute to Geingob describing him as a servant of the people an icon of the liberation struggle the key architect of our constitution and a pillar, in Namibias development.



In this moment Mbumba called for the nation to remain composed while necessary state arrangements and protocols are addressed by the government. He assured that further updates regarding these matters would be communicated.



Month Geingobs office revealed that he had started treatment after routine medical examinations detected 'cancerous cells.' It was later announced that he would seek care in the United States and planned to return to Namibia in February.



Before serving as Namibias president since 2014 Geingob had already faced health challenges even before assuming office.

Year he had surgery on his aorta in South Africa and in 2014 he openly talked about his successful battle against prostate cancer.



Namibia, which became independent from South Africa in 1990 after being a colony is scheduled to have presidential and parliamentary elections in November. The death of President Geingob adds an element, to the political situation of the country.

—Input from Agencies