Mukhtar Ansari's Son Procured Foreign Guns On Pretext Of Shooting Competitions

New Delhi: Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, tried to mislead the investigators by showing a Delhi-based rented accommodation as his permanent address on his arms license as the purpose was allegedly to procure foreign weapons to spread terror.

Abbas, is a professional shooter and plays for the Punjab Rifle Association.

The source said that Abbas transferred his weapon's license to an address in Delhi three years ago in order to further expand his crime syndicate. He also lived at the same address occasionally. The source said that he hid this information from the agency and federation.

But, during the course of investigation, the UP STF reached the Delhi address. Here the land owner told the police that Abbas had visited the place twice or thrice and it was his rented accommodation.

The source said that he was trying to mislead the investigation officers by taking the house on rent to show that he was living in a rented accommodation.

The investigation also revealed that Abbas, using Mukhtar Ansari's international contact, used to procure sophisticated weapons from Sylvania in the name of shooting competition. However, these weapons were used in illegal activities not in any competition and this was against the rules of Shooting Federation rule.

"The main intention behind procuring weapons from Sylvania was to spread terror. Earlier, we had seized eight imported weapons and 4,500 live cartridges. As a result we suspended his license," the source said.

The Uttar Pradesh STF grilled a number of arms dealers in this connection who revealed the shocking information. Their statement can land Abbas into more trouble. The UP STF is also inching towards filling a charge sheet against Abbas in this connection.

The UP STF is probing whether the imported weapons being procured since 2012 were actually used in the commission of crime or not. They are also investigating whether they were sold to other gangsters for lakhs of Rupees or not.

A case under section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC read with section 30 of Arms Act was lodged against Abbas at the Mahanagar Police Station of Lucknow, later the probe of the matter was handed over to the UP STF. The FIR was lodged under section.

—IANS