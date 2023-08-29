MP police arrest Chhattisgarh resident for involvement in Naxal activities

Bhopal: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Madhya Pradesh police has arrested one person for allegedly helping in Naxal activities.



The arrested person was identified as Dhan Singh Pungati, a resident of neighbouring state Chhattisgarh, a press note issued by the MP police said on Tuesday. It stated that during interrogation, Pungati confessed to being involved in Naxal activities for the last several years. As per the police, the arrested person was providing the Naxals with food and cash, besides conveying their messages and carrying out any work assigned by them.



"The ATS arrested Pungati, a resident of Kanker (Chhattisgarh) from Kalpi village in MP on August 25 when he was going to Mandla from Jabalpur," the release said. Pungati was nabbed following information received during the interrogation of Naxal leader Ashok Reddy and Kumari Potai aka Remati, who were arrested on August 21, the police said. Pungati told the police that he got acquainted with Reddy through another Naxalite named Vijay. On the instructions of Vijay, Pungati had arranged a vehicle for Reddy and made other arrangements, the release said.

On August 21, Ashok Reddy, who was accused in more than 60 criminal cases and wanted by the police in four states, was arrested by the MP ATS from Jabalpur, officials had said earlier.

—IANS