MP's Chhatarpur man caught for peeping into females hostel washroom

Bhopal (The Hawk): Police announced on Friday that a man was detained in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, after reportedly snooping in the restroom of a government-run females dormitory.

In their complaint, the female students stated that they had witnessed similar instances in the past, but were unable to identify the perpetrators.

The Additional Superintendent of Police in Chhatarpur, Vikram Singh, stated that a group of females from the senior girls hostel had come to the police station to file a complaint against a person who had been snooping in their restroom.

In the most recent incident, the suspect was recognised by a CCTV camera installed at a grocery store near to the hostel.

On the basis of the report, the local police filed a FIR and began searching for the perpetrator, who was eventually apprehended. Police recognised him as Nitesh Karosia and booked him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

A month ago, an SMS from a girl student in Chandigarh went popular on social media, sparking public indignation. A similar incidence was also reported in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where girl students complained that someone peered into the restroom of their hostel.

(Inputs from Agencies)