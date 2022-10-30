Moscow Suspends Participation In UN-Backed Grain Deal With Ukraine

Moscow: Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in an UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine which was regarded as the key to addressing global food shortage, CNN reported citing the statement of the Russian Defence Ministry.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Russia suspended the deal for an indefinite period of time after a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday. "After the attempt of a Ukrainian drone attack against Russian military ships ensuring safe functioning of #graindeal which according to Russian MoD's data was carried out with UK support Russia suspends participation in the deal," Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy Russian envoy to the UN, said in a tweet.

"UN SG @antonioguterres will be shortly officially notified," he added.

The grain deal signed between Russia and Ukraine with the United Nations and Turkey paved the way for the export of 22 million Ukrainian grains which remained stuck in three Black Sea Ports, becoming a "beacon of hope" for millions of starving people across the globe.

Millions of people in the world's poorer nations that face an imminent danger of starvation breathed a sigh of relief on hearing the news that these desperately needed quantities of grain will reach the market and grain prices may become affordable once again.

However, due to the surge in tensions between the two countries, Russia's decision will only add to the miseries of the world.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there was a de facto blockade by Moscow of ports in the Black Sea, while Ukraine mined the waters to deter Russian attacks. The ports used to export Ukrainian grain were blocked for commercial shipping and, as Ukraine is a major grain exporter, prices of this essential commodity surged, becoming unaffordable for millions of poor people facing acute hunger. As both Ukraine and Russia are among the largest exporters of grain in the world, the blockade caused grain prices to soar. The deal was set to expire next month.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 100 prisoners of war were released in a swap between Ukraine and Russia whereas the power outages caused by Russian attacks continue in Ukraine's capital this weekend as well, CNN reported. —ANI