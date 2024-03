Tragic Moscow concert hall attack escalates death toll to 115, with Russia's Investigative Committee in action. Islamic State's horrifying claim intensifies the grim scenario as arrests unfold.

Moscow: The death toll from an attack near Moscow on Friday evening has risen to 115 people, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting rampage in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

—Reuters