New Delhi: During the third National Lok Adalat of the year, more than 1.67 crore cases were resolved. This number includes around 32.27 lakh pending cases and over 1.35 crore pre-litigation cases.

According to a statement, it took place everywhere in the country with the exception of Delhi and Manipur.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court oversaw the National Lok Adalat, which was organised by legal services authorities from around the country—Inputs from Agencies